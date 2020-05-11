Police arrest man in connection to stabbing at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars accused of stabbing another person at a motel in Myrtle Beach.
Officers were called Friday to the Atlantic View Motel on Flagg Street in reference to a stabbing, according to a police report.
Police said one person was hurt during the incident.
Officers arrested 50-year-old Bernard Maurice King of Murrells Inlet on Friday. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery and possession of weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $105,000 bond.
