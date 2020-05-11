3 people shot during fight in Dillon, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument led to a shooting in Dillon, according to the police chief.
Chief David Lane said three people were shot Thursday afternoon in the West Main Street area of Dillon.
Investigators said the shooting was the result of an argument between the three people in the backyard of a home.
All three were taken to the hospital, and one has since been released.
Police have not released the names of those involved and if they will be charged.
WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.
