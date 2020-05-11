Pelicans ballpark hosting food distribution event Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A handful of organizations are doing their part to help feed families in Horry County.
On Monday, Seacoast Vineyard Church and Convoy of Hope will host a food distribution event at TicketReturn.Com Field at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. The food distribution starts at 3 p.m. May 11 and goes until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.
Families are limited to one donation box per car. Drivers are asked to enter through Grissom Parkway.
Additionally, families can also get help keeping their cabinets full at Conway High School.
The distribution kicked off Monday at 9 a.m. It was initially planned to take place at Whittemore Park Middle School but conflicted with the grab-and-go lunch pickup.
