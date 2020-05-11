Myrtle Beach revises emergency order regarding elevator use in hotels

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen has revised the city’s emergency order as it pertains to passenger and service elevator use in area hotels and other accommodations businesses.
The original order stated guest elevators could only be used by one guest at a time, unless multiple guests are members of the same party or family. Service elevators were also listed as being restricted to one person.
In the amended order, it states: “to encourage social distancing, all guest elevators should have signs detailing elevator occupancy limits; and encouraging social distancing, use of facemasks, and use of the stairs whenever possible.”
The language is the same for the service elevators.
This revision comes more than a week after the Myrtle Beach City Council approved the executive order that allowed for short-term rentals to resume operations after being closed through April to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order gives hotels, motels, campgrounds and other short-term rentals the ability to honor reservations that are presently on the books between May 1 and May 15. It is referred to as a soft opening period, and short-term rentals cannot accept new reservations during that two-week period.
New reservations can be taken after May 15.
The city’s full order can be read below.
