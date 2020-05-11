Limited dine-in service at S.C. restaurants set to resume Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Restaurants across South Carolina can resume dine-in service on Monday if they so choose, although with some restrictions.
Gov. Henry McMaster established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services after having to close in March to slow the spread of COVID.
Those guidelines include only allowing 50% occupancy inside, which is determined by fire marshals.
Tables should be spaced six to feel apart and restaurants should have additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables and chairs.
There is also additional guidance for health checks for all employees. For a complete list, click here.
Dine-in service comes exactly one week after restaurants across the state were allowed to offer outdoor dining.
