Lack of testing in Horry County raises concerns for Grand Strand leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there will be several new mobile sites across the state, but none are in Horry County.
Starting Monday, mobile testing sites were put in Charleston, Clarendon, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Lee, Richland, Saluda and Williamsburg counties.
The move has raised concerns among city and county leaders, especially Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Local leaders said it would make more sense to do more testing in Horry County since it has so many tourists coming in and out of the Grand Strand.
DHEC also reports that there are more than 260 cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, but it estimates that there are 1,609 cases in the county, but without the testing, there is no way to tell for sure.
