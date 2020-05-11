Horry County School Board votes to allow in-person graduations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board voted on Monday to allow in-person graduations for high school seniors.
The school board has discussed the issue for weeks after many students and parents were upset about the district holding virtual graduations due to the coronavirus.
The Horry County School Board said each high school principal can choose from two different graduation formats.
The first option would be a small group in-person ceremony for the graduate and immediate family to attend where they would walk across a stage or football field.
The second option is that the school can have the whole class take part in a graduation ceremony that would be held on the football field, a gym or auditorium.
