Horry County police seize cocaine, meth, fentanyl from Conway area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been officially charged after police said a large number of drugs were seized from a home.
The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant back in March on Brown Drive after a drug investigation.
Officers seized meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl mixture, a gun and more than $2,000 in cash.
Basir Mateen, 33, was arrested and charged in the case last week. He faces several charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and distribution of fentanyl.
Police said information on the search warrant wasn’t allowed to be released until now due to an ongoing investigation.
He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 6. He is listed as “Out to Home Detention.”
