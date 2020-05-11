Horry County Fire Rescue reunites ducklings stuck in drain with their mom on Mother’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Horry County Fire Rescue crews saved the day for one mother duck.
The crew from Station 7 in the Myrtle Beach area rescued some ducklings who got caught in a storm drain on Mother’s Day.
“Many thanks for this team for showing the humanity to help the young ones back into the custody of their worried mom,” Horry County Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.
The little ducklings were excited to be reunited with their mother after the brave save by the Horry County Fire Rescue crews.
