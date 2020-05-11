HCS resumes preparing student meals; ‘Meals-To-You’ program application deadline is Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools’ nutrition services will resume preparing student meals on Monday with the assistance of the South Carolina National Guard.
The community has helped with making sure students are fed through food donation sites, as well as receiving help from Operation BBQ Relief and the National Guard the past two weeks.
All 13 pick-up locations will be the same. However, additional delivery-locations were added.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said it’s important to check their website for updates on any possible changes.
With meal prep resuming, Bourcier stressed the district is following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We follow the CDC recommended protocols when it comes to the preparation of the meals that we do anyway on a normal basis and then the additional protocol put into place regarding the social distancing and some of the protective gear. So we will be of course making sure and monitoring our employees to make sure they are safe as well,” Bourcier said.
Those meals aren’t the only way Horry County Schools are helping. The new “Meals-To-You" program, which is a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University, is another way to ensure those in feed will be fed. The deadline to apply is May 11.
The people eligible to apply are students attending one of the community eligibility provision schools where everyone receives free lunch, or students enrolled in free/reduced lunch at a school where at least half of the students also get free/reduced lunch.
Once approved, you’ll receive a box of food at your doorstep every other week that includes 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
The meals will be delivered until June 30. Those who are interested can apply by clicking here.
