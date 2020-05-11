FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of pre-season tropical development by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There is an increasing chance of tropical development by the weekend or early next week.
Hurricane season officially begins on June first, but there are some indications that the season may get off to an early start this year.
A cold front will stall across the Gulf of Mexico and well off the east coast of the US this week. The front will be the focus of showers and storms well off shore and an area of low pressure may try to organize later this week.
According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. The chance of developing through 5 days is 50 percent.
While there is a low risk of development, the risk of any impacts across the coastal Carolinas is even lower as any system that tries to develop would most likely be weak and remain well off shore.
EARLY SEASON HISTORY
Tropical development before the official start of hurricane season is not unheard of. In fact, pre-season tropical development occurs on average once every 5 to 6 years.
The last several years have seen more frequent early season tropical development including April or May storms forming in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The development of pre-season storms does not always indicate an active hurricane season. Many years have seen tropical development in April or May only to be followed by relatively quiet hurricane seasons.
TROPICAL STORM ANA
One of the most important early season tropical storms was Tropical Storm Ana. Ana formed on May 8, 2015 as a subtropical depression and became a tropical storm on May 9. One day later, Ana made landfall near North Myrtle Beach as a tropical storm. Ana became the earliest tropical storm ever to make landfall in the US.
Ana produced small storm surges along the coast of the Carolinas, with a peak of nearly 3 feet along the Grand Strand. The surge and above-normal tides produced minor coastal flooding as well as 2 to 4 feet of beach erosion especially from North Myrtle Beach to Cherry Grove.
At landfall, Ana produced gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the coastal Carolinas. North Myrtle Beach recorded 5.88 in of rain, and a lake in North Myrtle Beach rose above its banks to inundate homes and local streets.
Ana also caused crop damage and forced commercial growers to delay their planting dates. Winds gusted as high as 60 mph in coastal sections of Horry County with sporadic power outages and downed trees in some areas.
