FIRST ALERT: Breezy afternoon ahead, calm weather pattern continues
By Andrew Dockery | May 11, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're starting the new work week off with a seasonable morning. That light jacket might be needed for some of you this morning as temperatures range from the mid 50s to lower 60s. Regardless, it's nowhere near the colder temperatures we saw over the past several mornings.

Highs today will return back to the 70s along the coast with highs in the low-mid 70s for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. A cold front will work through this afternoon, bringing gusty winds this afternoon and cooler temperatures in the Pee Dee. While the temperatures are nice throughout today, we will begin to feel the effects of that weak front late tonight and into Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back into the low-mid 40s for the Pee Dee overnight and the upper 40s across the Grand Strand. You'll need the jacket heading out the door tomorrow morning before highs return to the 60s for highs tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday's weather is very similar to the weather we experienced this weekend.

We’re keeping our eyes on a warming trend that really starts to ramp up for the middle and end of the week and into the weekend. Return flow will work back into the region along with a strong area of high pressure. Highs will climb toward the 80s and 90s, depedning on your location, and the rain chances look limited at this time. Our temperatures will range from the lower 70s on Wednesday to the lower 80s on Sunday for Myrtle Beach. In Florence, temperatures will go from the mid 70s Wednesday to the upper 80s this weekend. This weekend could be our first taste of some humidity around the area.

