FIRST ALERT: Breezy afternoon ahead, calm weather pattern continues

We’re keeping our eyes on a warming trend that really starts to ramp up for the middle and end of the week and into the weekend. Return flow will work back into the region along with a strong area of high pressure. Highs will climb toward the 80s and 90s, depedning on your location, and the rain chances look limited at this time. Our temperatures will range from the lower 70s on Wednesday to the lower 80s on Sunday for Myrtle Beach. In Florence, temperatures will go from the mid 70s Wednesday to the upper 80s this weekend. This weekend could be our first taste of some humidity around the area.