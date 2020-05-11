FIRST ALERT: Another shot of cooler weather ahead of late week warmup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool temperatures make a return through Tuesday night before early summer heat returns by the weekend.
A surge of cooler temperatures will move into the area tonight through Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s inland and middle to upper 40s at the beach under mostly clear skies.
As northwesterly winds continue to usher in cool weather on Tuesday, afternoon readings will only climb to around 70 with a gusty breeze at times.
Tuesday night will be cool once again with temperatures slipping into the 40s to near 50.
A warming trend will kick into high gear by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland.
The warmth will continue to increase into the weekend as temperatures climb to near 90 inland and into the lower and middle 80s along the Grand Strand. Not only will temperatures increase, but humidity will start to increase as well. By the end of the weekend, it will start to feel like early summer with muggy nights and warm, humid days.
The week will remain rain-free with only chance of a few showers and storms not arriving until Monday of next week.
