DHEC exceeds goal of identifying 1,000 coronavirus contact tracers in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it has identified over 1,000 coronavirus contact tracers in just a matter of days.
The agency put out the call that it needed an army of contact tracers to help combat COVID-19.
Contact tracing is becoming a key strategy in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. It’s the process of determining who a coronavirus patient has been in close contact with, so those people can be notified, and they can get tested and be quarantined.
“With increased testing, there will be an increase in the number of positive cases reported,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “This means we will need to increase the extent of its contact tracing, and we are prepared to do so.”
During normal operations, DHEC has about 20 contact tracers who help limit the spread of disease. That number was recently bumped up to 400, but state leaders said more contact tracers were needed.
“As we enhance our testing efforts, DHEC set a goal with our AccelerateSC partners of identifying 1,000 contact tracers by May 31,” Bell said. “I’m proud to announce that we’ve met that goal.”
DHEC announced it has identified more than 1,800 contact tracers. The original goal was to have 1,000 contact tracers by May 1.
The agency said it retained 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies (Apple One and C-Trace). DHEC added that 667 members of the public also expressed an interest in becoming a contact tracing through the agency’s website.
Contact tracers are trained personnel who:
- Contact a person under investigation and conduct an interview to explain the need for isolation.
- Collect information including close contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and notify them of their potential exposure and monitor them for symptoms.
- Perform regular follow-up and monitoring activities and help ensure the safe quarantine of the close contacts.
- Link those under investigation and their close contacts to supportive services, including medical and social resources.
