DHEC announces 15 additional COVID-19 deaths, including 3 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 140 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 15 additional deaths.
This brings the number of deaths in the state to 346.
Eleven of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Hampton (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), and Richland (3) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield (1), Florence (2), and Sumter (1) counties.
DHEC reports that there have been a total of 7,792 coronavirus cases in South Carolina since the agency started tracking the virus.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
