Conway police searching for missing 72-year-old man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department wants the community to be on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man.
Richard Shade Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Alcazar Court in Conway.
He was last seen driving a Silver 2008 Ford Exploer.
He is 6 feet tall, weighing 229 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Shade’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
