City of Hartsville enters first phase of reopening plan

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Hartsville announced plans to make some city offices open to the public as part of its reopening plan.
Starting Monday, residents will be able to enter lobbies at the city’s Finance Department, Police Department and the Public Services Department. While these are reopened to the public, city officials are asking residents to continue doing as much business as possible over the phone or online.
City officials said they’re also taking precautions recommended by the CDC and DHEC during the reopening process.
The Finance Department, located inside City Hall, will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day. According to the city, only three people are allowed in the lobby at one time.
The Hartsville Police Department lobby is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day, but services will be limited. Only one person will be allowed at a time, and the city said fingerprinting and background checks are still suspended until further notice.
The Public Services Department lobby will also be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. but is only allowing one person at a time. The city said there have been no changes to garbage, recycling and yard debris services at this time.
Other buildings and lobbies, including the Hartsville Fire Department, the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center and the Hartsville Museum all remain closed.
