Weather Workshop: Tornado in a jar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to work from the cloud down in our series of Weather Workshops!
This week, First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery takes the time to ask a few questions about tornadoes and even shows a cool "Weather DIY" experiment for those kids at home!
Tornadoes in the United States are at their highest in the Spring. In fact, we’ve already seen an above normal start to the year with a preliminary count of 351 tornadoes this April! That is the second highest tornado count for April on record in the United States.
Here in South Carolina, we typically see four tornadoes in April on average. This past April, we saw 33 tornadoes across the state with our biggest severe weather outbreak happening just after Easter on April 13th.
In South Carolina, we average four tornadoes in April but our highest monthly average comes in September! The latest data from the NCDC recorded the average tornadoes per month for each state over the past twenty years. Due to the previous hurricane seasons, South Carolina actually has a higher average in September than in April or May! Here is where you can find that interactive map from NOAA.
Remember the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. A tornado watch means conditions are likely or favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted by the human eye or rotation in a storm is strong enough on radar to produce a tornado. We take shelter for tornado warnings! We stay updated with the forecast and know our severe weather plan when it comes to a tornado watch.
Tornado In A Jar Ingredients
1 Mason Jar
Dish Soap
Vinegar
Water
Extras
Food coloring
Glitter
Directions
1) Start the experiment by adding just a touch of vinegar to the bottom of the mason jar. You can measure out 1 Tablespoon if you wish.
2) Fill the mason jar with water but do not fill it all the way up. You'll need to save room for the dish liquid.
3) Put the same amount of dish liquid that you did vinegar into the mason jar. If you did 1 Tablespoon of vinegar, do one tablespoon of dish liquid. Once again, you can add a touch tand be just okay.
4) Add any extras if you have them. That would be glitter or food coloring.
5) Tighten the lid to the jar and give it a spin. The harder you spin, the stronger the rotation and the bigger the tornado.
This serves as a real life example of the rotation in a storm and how it works. Too little rotation with your jar and you might end up with more of a funnel cloud and not a tornado.
As always, we want to see your experiment! We want to see your tornado in a jar! Send them to Andrew on Twitter or Facebook! You can also send them to us on Twitter (@WMBFNews). Next week, we will be talking about rain and have an awesome experiment planned for you all. Until then, enjoy the weekend and keep spinning those jars!
