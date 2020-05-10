Two people, including former deputy, to be charged in 'terrorizing’ incident

“We are a quiet close knit family. It was traumatic and shocking, but I’m just thankful that it wasn’t worse,” she said. “I’m going to trust that they’re going to make the right decisions based on what they’re able to do and based on what the law allows them to do, I mean just this much has given me peace of mind knowing that they were going to continue further [in the investigation]. So, I’m confident, so far with the way things have been handled.”