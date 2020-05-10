SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy involved shooting Sunday morning in Bluffton.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance outside of a residence in Shady Glen Mobile Home Park in Bluffton around 3:30 a.m.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, the deputy was approached by a male subject wielding a metal pipe.
According to the sheriff’s office, as the subject attempted to assault the deputy with the pipe, the deputy drew his service pistol and fired two shots.
Deputies say the subject was wounded, but continued to be combative.
When more deputies arrived, they helped restrain the subject for Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to respond and evaluate him.
The subject was stabilized and transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for gunshot wounds, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to respond and investigate due to the incident being a deputy involved shooting.
The deputy has been placed on administratively leave pending an internal review by the Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.