Several S.C. state parks temporarily close after hitting peak capacity Sunday
Some state parks across South Carolina have reported they are at capacity and are temporarily closed to day-use visitors. (Source: WBTV)
By WMBF News Staff | May 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Some state parks across South Carolina have reported they are at capacity and are temporarily closed to day-use visitors.

The announcement was made on the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.

As of 3:57 p.m. Sunday, those parks are:

  • Paris Mountain
  • Caesars Head
  • Musgrove Mill
  • Keowee-Toxaway
  • Kings Mountain (farm)
  • Andrew Jackson
  • Little Pee Dee
  • Hamilton Branch
  • Lake Wateree

Officials said the parks will not reopen until a safe capacity is reached.

