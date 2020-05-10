One dead after being ejected from vehicle in SUV crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a wreck in Marlboro County Sunday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened at 5:15 p.m. on Red Hill Road near McCall Avenue near Bennettsville.
SCHP says the driver of the 2003 Honda Pilot was the only person inside the vehicle when it veered off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The driver was ejected from the SUV.
The driver was taken to the hospital, which is where the driver died.
SCHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
