Man arrested, charged after over a dozen guns stolen from wildlife refuge in Mullins

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of firearms from a wildlife refuge in Mullins.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Todd Charles Bryant is charged with second-degree burglary.
The incident happened last month at the Fork Retch Wildlife Refuge.
Frank Oliver, the owner of Fork Retch Wildlife Refuge, said 19 guns were stolen from the facility’s education center.
The stolen firearms included shotguns, rifles and revolvers.
