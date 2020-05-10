FIRST ALERT: Nice Mother’s Day, calm and quiet weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and some of you waking up to the 30s this morning. Regardless, if you have plans for the day, I think you will enjoy the forecast in store for Mother’s Day.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today for those Mother’s Day plans. Overall, it’s not a bad forecast as we head into the start of the week either. Highs on Monday will reach the low-mid 70s before a dry cold front swings through. That cold front will not bring rain chances but will bring some slight cooler weather for Tuesday morning and even Tuesday afternoon.
Our highs will drop behind the cold front into the upper 60s on Tuesday with some breezy winds, especially through Tuesday morning. After that, highs will quickly climb, eventually leading to the 80s along the beaches on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s inland on Saturday for those weekend plans.
If there is any better news to tell you this morning, it’s this. No rain chances are expected in the forecast through Saturday at this time. While this can change, the forecast looks rather quiet. We will have to keep an eye on the end of the week and into the weekend. Increasing temperatures and humidity could return those isolated shower and storm chances. Regardless, it’s a rather quiet weather week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.