FIRST ALERT: Cool and quiet into the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an unseasonably cool weekend, slightly warmer temperatures return for our next work week.
For Monday, sunshine and temperatures in the low and middle 70s return for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, it will be a beautiful day to hit the beaches and get outside!
On Tuesday, a dry cold front will sweep across the area. This means cooler temperatures temporarily return with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Besides that brief cool down, warmer temperatures return for the second half of the work week.
In terms of rain chances, those look like they’re going to be kept to a minimum throughout most of this week. With warming temperatures and the return of moisture/humidity towards next weekend, we’ll keep a close eye on adding any rain chances then. But as of right now, things are trending on the drier side so we kept rain chances at 0% for now.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.