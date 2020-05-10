DHEC announces COVID-19 death in Marion County, 113 new cases across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and one additional death.
The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County, officials said.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)
