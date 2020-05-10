Deputies seize ‘large amount’ of drugs after car chase in Florence County, authorities say

Deputies seize ‘large amount’ of drugs after car chase in Florence County, authorities say
Florence County deputies have a suspect in custody following a car chase. (Source: 5102020)
By WMBF News Staff | May 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:33 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have a suspect in custody following a car chase, officials said.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were patrolling the W. Lucas Street area and noticed a vehicle’s license plate did not match the vehicle.

The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials.

The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials.
The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials. (Source: FCSO)
The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials.
The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials. (Source: FCSO)

Kirby said the suspect attempted to hit two deputies head-on in the Southborough /Pineneedles area.

Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect after a “PIT maneuver” was executed at the intersection of Parker Drive and S. Cashua Drive, Kirby added.

The suspect, who deputies said is a prohibited felon, reportedly had a large amount of drugs and a loaded AR-15 in his possession.

More information is expected to be released by the FCSO as soon as it’s available.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.