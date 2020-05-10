Deputies seize ‘large amount’ of drugs after car chase in Florence County, authorities say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have a suspect in custody following a car chase, officials said.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were patrolling the W. Lucas Street area and noticed a vehicle’s license plate did not match the vehicle.
The suspect led deputies on a 22-minute chase into Darlington County and back into Florence County, according to officials.
Kirby said the suspect attempted to hit two deputies head-on in the Southborough /Pineneedles area.
Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect after a “PIT maneuver” was executed at the intersection of Parker Drive and S. Cashua Drive, Kirby added.
The suspect, who deputies said is a prohibited felon, reportedly had a large amount of drugs and a loaded AR-15 in his possession.
More information is expected to be released by the FCSO as soon as it’s available.
