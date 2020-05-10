Coronavirus cases rise in China, South Korea; US to celebrate Mother’s Day with social distancing

In Britain, Johnson's Conservative government has been criticized for being slow to react to the pandemic, but after falling ill with the virus himself Johnson has taken a tougher line. In a speech to the nation Sunday night, he is expected to announce a 14-day quarantine for all travelers coming to the U.K. except those from Ireland, as part of measures aimed at avoiding a second peak of the pandemic. Aviation and travel industry groups have already protested the expected measures as devastating to the British economy.