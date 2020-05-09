11-year-old killed in Kershaw Co. house fire identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An 11-year-old boy has died in a house fire, according to officials in Kershaw County.
Authorities said they received a call about the fire on Cherokee Boulevard in Elgin just after 5:45 p.m on Thursday.
A witness noticed the fire behind the house as he was passing by. After the witness turned around and got closer to the scene, he saw the fire was coming from the back corner of the single-wide trailer.
The witness ran to the front door of the home and yelled for everyone to get out. Four of the five people inside the home were able to escape.
According to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, the boy who died was identified as Silas Wilder. Silas, according to the coroner’s office, was a student at Stover Middle School.
The school shared a picture of Silas on social media Friday, calling him a wonderful young man.
It also shared resources from its guidance counselors to help families talk to children who may have known Silas.
“Our hearts are heavy with this news, and we pray for comfort and strength for his family and friends during this difficult time,” the school district wrote on Facebook.
They also shared an online fundraiser for Silas’ family, click or tap here to see that.
No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner’s office.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the fire.
