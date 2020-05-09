Salon, barbershop owners along Grand Strand tired of waiting for reopening timeline

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Friday that restaurants will be able to slowly start reopening in-house dining starting on Monday, but it left many other businesses in the Grand Strand disappointed.
Barbershops, nail shops, hair salons and tattoo shops are all considered close physical contact businesses, and as of right now, McMaster said those businesses will remain closed for a little while longer. He added that he will be receiving an update on Monday on whether it is safe to reopen up those types of businesses.
Kevin Armstrong owns a barbershop in North Myrtle Beach and he’s tired of having to make his clients wait for services they need.
“I have been coming down to the shop and people have been stopping by," Armstrong said. "And I have been doing a few haircuts. We have to make money to survive. We can’t go from making money to zero.”
Armstrong understands McMaster wanting to make cautious and safe decisions during the pandemic, he’s just not feeling the logic for keeping small businesses closed.
“We have people everywhere, so for me not to allow people to come to my barbershop and make a living, it’s really not making much sense to me right now.”
Hairstylist and owner of Papillon Salon, Amy Howie, agrees with Armstrong and feels it’s in the best interest of the economy to put local businesses in a position to get ahead during this pandemic.
“I think it’s important that other businesses are open,” Howie said. "My question to the governor, why did he open up our state and the city for other states across the nation to come in before opening up small businesses for locals first?”
Howie said she can only survive being closed another month so something has to change.
“If Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot can do it, and they don’t have nearly the guidelines and the restrictions they are placing on barbershops and hair shops, we could easily follow those guidelines," Howie said.
“When I have to be scared to make a living, and it never was a problem [before], then look out the window and see somebody walking by taking a picture, how has it come to this," Armstrong said. “People are more concerned about somebody working for a living then somebody down the road stealing somebody’s car.”
Pending the governor’s update on Monday, Howie said a team of stylists are preparing to meet at the state capital Tuesday to voice their opinion about having to stay closed to state leaders.
