Police identify suspect after 84-year-old woman fatally shot in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
Mikalya Moskov, Horry County police spokesperson, identified the suspect as 79-year-old Carl Joseph Braun.
The deadly shooting happened on Edisto Court.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said an 84-year-old woman was shot and killed, but officials have not released her name.
Online records show Braun was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.
As of noon Saturday, Braun’s charges have not been listed.
