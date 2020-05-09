Police identify suspect after 84-year-old woman fatally shot in Myrtle Beach area

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 9, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 12:08 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.

Mikalya Moskov, Horry County police spokesperson, identified the suspect as 79-year-old Carl Joseph Braun.

Carl Joseph Braun (Source: JRLDC)

The deadly shooting happened on Edisto Court.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said an 84-year-old woman was shot and killed, but officials have not released her name.

Online records show Braun was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

As of noon Saturday, Braun’s charges have not been listed.

