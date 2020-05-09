Local restaurants see first weekend with outdoor seating

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With concerns about the spread of the coronavirus still very real, Mother’s Day weekend looks different this year.
But for those still wanting to got out and celebrate with their mother, local restaurants are partially open.
Michelle Gustafson, general manager at Blueberry’s Grill, says she doesn’t know how much longer they could have stayed closed.
“Things were gonna get bad, really bad. There probably were gonna be a lot of employees that weren’t going to be able to come back, wouldn’t have jobs. If it lasted too much longer, who knows if we’d even be able to open our doors again,” Gustafson said.
But on Friday, the Barefoot Landing restaurant opened their doors, seated guests outside, and put half their staff back on the payroll.
It comes just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.
“Mother’s Day is the biggest day to eat out,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson noted she wishes they could seat people inside rather than just on their patio.
“If we were able to use our indoor seating, we would have really had a great day, served more people. People would have been happier, we could do a lot better," Gustafson said.
She adds they’re making sure guests feel safe, with employees wearing masks and gloves and wiping down menus after each use.
Also, if there’s a wait, they might ask guests to wait for their table in their car to avoid waiting close to anyone else.
At the end of the day, Gustafson says she is just happy to be back open, even if it’s only halfway.
“I just feel like if you can go to Walmart or Home Depot and shop the way they’re shopping, why can’t you eat in a restaurant? I didn’t think it was very fair,” Gustafson said.
Still, she notes Blueberry’s Grill is following all the rules.
“Not taking the chance of infecting anybody," Gustafson said. “A lot of us are mothers, we all have mothers, and they look forward to that, so I’m glad to give them a place to enjoy their day.”
Gustafson added the restaurant hopes to bring back more of their team when indoor dining resumes on Monday.
