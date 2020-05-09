FMU plans to hold commencement ceremony for Class of 2020 in September

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – School administrators with Francis Marion University are planning a fall commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
According to a press release, the commencement ceremony is scheduled for the evening of Sept. 12 at Florence’s Memorial Stadium.
Officials said the outdoor venue will allow “all the necessary social distancing.”
According to the release, the Class of 2020 will receive invitations and additional information about the event soon.
“In the meantime, FMU will celebrate the 343 graduates in the spring class from a distance. It is one of the 10 largest graduating classes in school history,” the release stated.
The coronavirus outbreak led to the closure of the school in mid-March.
Officials said classes were completed online, and most students never returned to campus after spring break.
