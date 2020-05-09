FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably cool and windy today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we’re expecting a sunny start to the weekend, unseasonably cool temperatures will continue to take shape throughout today.
After starting the morning off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ll only climb into the middle 60s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today. We’ll also see breezy winds, with gusts up to 25 mph mainly for the first half of today.
Below average temperatures will continue throughout the weekend and into Mother’s Day. Tomorrow morning’s lows could come close to tying or even breaking some records.
We’ll gradually see temperatures climb back into the 70s and 80s as we head into our next work week. With a large dome of high pressure in place, sunshine is expected through much of next week as well and rain chances kept to a minimum.
