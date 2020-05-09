Fire damages storage building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire Saturday at a storage building in Florence County.
The building that was affected is behind the Pilot gas station on W. Lucas Street, according to a press release from the West Florence Fire Department.
Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.
According to the release, crews found an RV on fire inside the building. The RV was removed after the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
