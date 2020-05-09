Explosion causes burn injuries to one near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured Saturday evening after an explosion in the Surfside Beach area.
Horry County Fire Rescue posted on its Twitter page Saturday with the information.
HCFR says crews were dispatched to 183 Maryport Dr., which is just outside the Surfside Beach town limits, fro a call involving an explosion.
HCFR says one person suffered burns and will be transported via medical helicopter to the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.
The explosion is under investigation.
