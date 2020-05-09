Events to resume at the Myrtle Beach Speedway this month

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Race events at the Myrtle Beach Speedway will resume later this month.
“With the recent approval from county and state officials, Myrtle Beach Speedway is planning to get back on track May 23rd. The race event will mark the first event back at the track since the recent hiatus due to COVID-19,” Myrtle Beach Speedway said in a Facebook post Friday.
Divisions in action on May 23 include: Late Models, Chargers, Super Trucks, and Vintage. According to the Myrtle Beach Speedway, the Mini Stocks will be off supporting the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge at the Dillon Motor Speedway on that same day.
Officials said management will be in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health coordinators to ensure all necessary guidelines are being followed.
“As we near closer to our return date, we will be sure to update everyone with special announcements regarding the event as well as precautions we will have to follow,” the post stated.
Back in March, the Myrtle Beach Speedway announced certain race events were being rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Last week, NASCAR said it would return to the track on May 17 at the Darlington Raceway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.