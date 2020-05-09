DHEC announces 168 new coronavirus cases, ten additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and ten additional deaths.
Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,531 and those who have died to 330, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (4), Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (13), Georgetown (1), Greenville (43), Horry (5), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (2), Lee (7), Lexington (9), Marion (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (4), Richland (28), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), York (3)
For complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.