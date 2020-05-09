Conway police search for man accused of robbing two women, child at gunpoint

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.
Around 4:30 p.m. on April 30, officers responded to an armed robbery call at 1515 Highway 378, according to a press release from Conway police.
The suspect, David Blanco-Garcia, allegedly went inside the business and robbed two women and a child at gunpoint.
Blanco-Garcia is described as 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with black hair and a thin black beard. Police said he is about 36 years old.
According to the release, an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest.
If you have any information on Blanco-Garcia’s whereabouts, call Conway police at 843-248-1790 or dial 911.
