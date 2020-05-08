Police: Report of disorderly female in Marion Walmart leads to man’s arrest on drug charges

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police arrested a man on a number of drug charges while responding to a call of a disorderly woman at the area Walmart.
According to information from the Marion Police Department, 33-year-old James Christopher Crawford, of Rains, was charged Thursday with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of less than one gram of a cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to surrender a suspended license.
On May 7, officers were called to the Walmart in Marion after getting a report of a disorderly woman, authorities said. Police were reportedly unable to locate her.
When officers walked past a man later identified as Crawford, they said they detected a strong odor of what was believed to be marijuana coming from his person.
Police approached the suspect to ask about the odor, leading Crawford to become combative, according to officers.
He was arrested for disorderly conduct and a search resulted in the recovery of 183 dosage units of methamphetamines, less than one gram of a cocaine-bases substance, and 54 grams of marijuana, authorities said.
