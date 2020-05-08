Myrtle Beach Fire Department puts together care packages for 2 members serving overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is letting two fellow brothers overseas know that they’re thinking of them.
The C-Shift put together care packages on Friday for two Myrtle Beach firefighters who are currently serving overseas and their fellow soldiers.
“In these uncertain and trying times please keep our troops and their families in mind,” the Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted on Facebook.
MBFD officials said the two firefighters serving overseas were deployed almost a year ago. It’s not clear when they will be returning home.
