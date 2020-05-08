Myrtle Beach boutique offers appointment only options during off hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local boutique is offering a unique way of shopping to ensure you aren’t around crowds of people.
At the end of April, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that some retail shops could reopen, including clothing stores.
Apricot Lane Boutique in Myrtle Beach is now offering appointment only shopping during off hours.
Right now, their hours for the public are limited from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but now shoppers can make appointments during their off times to shop without having to deal with crowds.
Melissa Rothenberger, owner of Apricot Lane Boutique, said it’s all about the comfort of the shoppers.
“People can DM us on Facebook or Instagram and set up their appointment before from ten to twelve or four to seven. We will take appointments and have a stylist come in and help them have the entire store to themselves so they don’t feel like they are around everybody they don’t want to be around,” Rothenberger said.
The store is also limited to no more than 12 people in at a time during those public hours.
Rothenberger also noted that if you don’t want to come through the mall, they can let you in by their back door you. All you need to do is call the store or send a direct message on social media.
Retail stores and other businesses across the country have had to be creative to keep customers interested in their products during this time.
For the boutique, live videos on Facebook and Instagram have kept their customers interested in their merchandise.
Rothenberger added projections for the month of April were supposed to be around $50,000 in sales, but they ended up making $1,600 from online sales.
“It’s devastating, it’s been really tough," Rothenberger said.
Not only have they started appointment only shopping during off hours, they are also offering curbside pickup, and some delivery and shipping for those who still might not be comfortable coming out.
