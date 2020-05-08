MUSC Health Florence, Marion lifts certain restrictions for visitors

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers said they’re moving forward on the path to recovery and adjusting certain coronavirus restrictions.
Starting Monday, all hospitals and Medical Pavilion entrances will be open, but all patients and visitors will continue to be screened. There will be a symptom-based screen where healthcare workers will ask visitors if they’ve experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the past 48 hours.
The hospitals will also allow certain patients to have visitors.
They issued these new visitor guidelines:
- Day Hospital and Surgery
- Only one screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient.
- Inpatient
- One screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient.
- The identified supportive care person will be the only visitor allowed for the duration of the inpatient admission (alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted).
- Children age 12 and under are not allowed to visit.
- COVID-19 Positive or COVID-19 rule out
- There will be NO visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule out patients. (Note: For asymptomatic inpatients requiring a COVID-19 screening test in order to undergo a procedure who currently have a supportive care person at the bedside, the supportive care person will be able to continue to stay as a visitor at the bedside. If the COVID-19 test results are positive, visitation will end, and the visitor will be asked to leave the hospital.)
- End of Life visitation
- For patients who are actively dying who are not COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 rule out, additional visitors may be permitted to visit.
