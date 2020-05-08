McLeod Health adjusts visitor restrictions at some facilities, announce ‘universal masking’ policy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health has announced modified visitation restrictions at some facilities, in addition to a new ‘universal masking’ policy.
According to a press release, the healthcare provider will adjust visitor restrictions at the following facilities beginning May 11:
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Health Loris
- McLeod Health Seacoast
- McLeod Physician Associates offices
Officials said McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, McLeod Health Darlington, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon will retain its no visitor standards until further notice.
In addition, physicians, employees, visitors, and incoming patients arriving for care, testing or moving throughout facilities will be required to wear a mask (cloth or level 1) while on a McLeod Health campus or in a physician office, according to the release.
The ‘universal masking’ policy went into effect on Thursday, May 7.
In addition to universal masking protocols, the adjustments to the visitation policy at McLeod Dillon, McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast will include:
- For adult ER patients, inpatients or patients undergoing outpatient procedures: One identified supportive care person will be permitted to visit at the bedside within a 24-hour period or the duration of the inpatient admission. (Alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted). Only one supportive care person will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s admission. The nursing supervisor will be responsible for any exceptions.
- Hospital access for “non-admitted patients” scheduled for outpatient appointments/tests/procedures/ treatments are permitted to have one supportive care person allowed to accompany the patient to their outpatient procedure/appointment and must be with the patient at time of entry. The patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask, and the visitor will receive a wristband/visitor ID.
- For pediatric patients and patients in labor: Only two parents, legal guardians or caregivers will be designated and permitted at the bedside with their child. For pregnant mothers, one designated visitor will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.
- End of life visitation: For patients at end of life, the attending physicians or nursing supervisors, at his or her discretion, can permit additional visitors (greater than two) to see the patient. All visitors will follow the same ID and masking protocols.
- Vendor and other: Only vendors who are participating in patient care or hospital environmental maintenance will be allowed to enter McLeod facilities. Vendors allowed to enter McLeod facilities, as well as law enforcement, EMS and transport company personnel must be masked and wear Identification that reflect the nature of their business in the facility.
- For McLeod physicians associates offices: One identified supportive care person will be permitted to attend with patient. The physician office manager will be responsible for any exceptions. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask.
Officials said there will be no supportive care persons/visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule-out patients under any circumstances.
