'I’m very thankful’: Florence restaurant owner amazed by community during outdoor dining reopening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in Florence are making sure businesses have the tools they need to safely reopen, as restaurants start to welcome customers back to their dining tables.
Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said they are providing businesses in Florence with needed research to reopen safely and responsibly when the time comes.
He said they are calling each chamber member daily to explain state guidelines for which businesses can be open and what they must do to remain open.
Miller said particularly for restaurants offering outdoor dining, they are providing information on safety precautions and are explaining potential liability concerns.
“We update daily what they can do and what are the options and then we are letting everyone know where they are at as far as state guidelines in what’s allowed to open and what the guidelines are if you’re open. We have served this purpose not only for our members, but to be quite honest, we have had probably more non-members wanting to know what to do than we have members calling,” said Miller.
Holt Brothers BBQ was one of the Florence restaurants to begin offering outdoor dining this week.
Owner Jack Holt said he was amazed by the community support and they had great business throughout the week.
Holt said there is a demand from customers who want to get out of the house and eat out, and he’s been blessed by the support from the community.
He said Holt Brothers is following all state guidelines for outdoor dining, by spacing tables apart, constantly wiping down the tables as customers leave and having shields between customers and staff at the counter.
Holt said seeing customers back at his restaurant has provided a sense of relief.
“All of our employees need this too, everybody has got to be able to buy gas, pay rent. Whatever they have to do. They depend on these jobs and we depend on them, and in turn we depend on the customer, and we are thankful for all of those (customers). It is great to see it getting back because let’s be honest it just doesn’t feel normal and I’ve never seen anything like it, so in order to be where we are today, I’m very thankful,” said Holt.
Pat Brendlen and her husband were at Holt Brothers as soon as it opened. This was their first experience using outdoor dining since it reopened on Monday.
“It’s fantastic, it feels like old times,” said Brendlen.
Brendlen said while she’s concerned with the rise in coronavirus cases in Florence, she felt like everything at the restaurant was clean and she was able keep distance from other customers.
She and her husband got tired of always getting carryout or delivery, so they wanted to share a meal and feel normal again.
“It is really exciting for it to go back to the way it used to be,” said Brendlen.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.