2,000 free meals provided to seniors across the Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Horry County Council on Aging said they provided 2,000 free meals to seniors Friday.
Half of those meals were provided to the Conway Senior Center Friday morning, while the other half went to the Grand Strand Senior Center Friday afternoon.
Each senior received five meals in the drive-thru food distribution event.
Elaine Gore, the executive director of the Horry County Council on Aging, said the help of multiple organizations allowed this food distribution to take place.
She said seeing the reactions on the faces of the seniors gave her joy.
“You can see the relief on people’s faces when they get food, especially when they really need it,” Gore said. “It just makes you want to give them more.”
The meals were provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Columbia-based Southern Way Catering helped distribute them.
Southern Way Catering is also helping provide free meals to more than a dozen other South Carolina counties.
Josephine McCray was one of the seniors who received the food. She was very grateful.
“It made me feel great. It made me want to do more to help people,” McCray said. “I don’t know about other people, but I love to come together because I love people.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.