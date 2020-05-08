Florence County man facing charges in child solicitation case

FLORENCE COUNTY. S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man has been arrested on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to a press release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Authorities allege of Joseph Bunyan Skvarek, Jr., 40, solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.
Skvarek was arrested Thursday by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Skvarek is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18.
Both charges, which are felonies, are punishable by up to ten years in prison.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
Online records show Skvarek was released from the Florence County Detention Center the same day of his arrest on $15,000 bond.
