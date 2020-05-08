FIRST ALERT: Overnight showers, cooler weather returns this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are set to fall into the weekend, close to record lows by Sunday morning.
A cold front arrives overnight, ushering in a few showers during the predawn hours Saturday. By sunrise, the rain will be offshore and sunnier skies will be returning. Expect a cool start as we drop to right around 50° Saturday morning. Despite a sunny afternoon, we’ll only top out around 66°.
The low points this weekend will be Sunday morning with inland areas approaching record lows. We’ll drop to 49° along the Grand Strand, 42° across the Pee Dee. More clouds filter in later Sunday, mainly in the form of high clouds helping filter out the sun a bit. We’ll top out around 70°.
Warmer weather moves-in next week with the returns of 70s and 80s. Rain chances are very low with most spots dry over the next week.
