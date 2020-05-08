Early morning shooting in Longs leaves one injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Longs, officials said.
According to Sgt. Justin Jones with Horry County police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road. The call came out at 1:42 a.m., he added.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.