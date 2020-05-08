DHEC: Residents, staff at 83 nursing homes, residential care facilities test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources released an updated list of nursing homes and residential care facilities where at least one person tested positive for the coronavirus.
The list contains 83 facilities across the state.
The updated list now shows exactly how many residents have contracted the virus and how many staff members in each facility have tested positive. It also lists the number of patient deaths and staff deaths due to the virus.
Across the state, 743 residents and 105 staff members have tested positive. There have been 105 resident deaths and two staff members have died.
Carlyle Senior Care of Florence has the most coronavirus cases and deaths in our area. The list shows 61 patients and 12 staff members have tested positive. Four patients at the facility have died.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that DHEC will begin testing all nursing home residents and staff members across the state starting on Monday.
The first phase will begin on May 11 with 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities. A majority of the facilities volunteered to be tested in Phase One.
The statewide testing of all facilities is expected to be completed by the end of May.
